2019 Outlook: D.J. Foster

2019 fantasy player outlook for D.J. Foster, RB, ARI

D.J. Foster will compete for a role with the Cardinals this season as a reserve running back, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. Foster is trying to come back from last year's torn ACL, and we'll see if he can be a top backup behind David Johnson. His main competition will be Chase Edmonds and T.J. Logan, and Foster can be better than both. But he has to prove himself first, as well as stay healthy, and he's not worth drafting in most leagues.

