2019 Outlook: D.J. Moore
2019 fantasy player outlook for D.J. Moore, WR, CAR
The Case For: Moore showed flashes in his rookie year that he may just be worth the first-round pick the Panthers spent on him. He was the first Panthers receiver to catch at least 67 percent of his targets and average 14 yards per reception since Cam Newton became the quarterback. Moore should lead the Panthers' receivers in targets once again, pushing over 100 in 2019. ... The Case Against: You have to start with questions about Cam Newton's shoulder. Things got really bad for Moore and the Panthers passing game down the stretch, and we don't know for sure that Newton will be 100% to start the season. There's also a target question even if Newton is right. We know Christian McCaffrey will get at least 20% of the team's targets and Greg Olsen is coming back as well. Curtis Samuel was right there with Moore in 2018. If Moore can't distinguish himself from Samuel, it could be another up-and-down season.
