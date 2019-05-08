2019 Outlook: Daesean Hamilton

2019 fantasy player outlook for Daesean Hamilton, WR, DEN

DaeSean Hamilton should be among the top three receivers for the Broncos this season along with Courtland Sutton and Emmanuel Sanders, but Hamilton's role could increase if Sanders in slow in his recovery from last year's Achilles' injury. As a rookie, Hamilton played sparingly until Sanders got hurt prior to Week 14. With Sanders out, Hamilton manned the slot in Denver, and he closed the final four games of the year averaging 13.3 PPR points per game, including two games with at least 16 PPR points. We hope Denver keeps Hamilton in the slot this year, but that could depend on Sanders. Hamilton is worth drafting with a mid-round pick in all leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR, and he could have a big season if Sanders suffers a setback in his recovery.

Our Latest Stories