2019 Outlook: Dak Prescott
2019 fantasy player outlook for Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
Dak Prescott enters this season as a low-end starting Fantasy option in all leagues, and he's worth a late-round pick. Prescott turned around his Fantasy fortunes in 2018 once the Cowboys acquired Amari Cooper in a mid-season trade. From Week 9 on, Prescott averaged 21.5 Fantasy points per game, including four games with more than 22 points in nine outings. He gets upgraded weapons this season with the addition of Randall Cobb and the return of Jason Witten to go with Cooper and Michael Gallup. There's a lot to like about Prescott, especially given his expected value. He's an excellent Fantasy quarterback to wait for on Draft Day in all formats.
