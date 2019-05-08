2019 Outlook: Dallas Goedert

2019 fantasy player outlook for Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI

Dallas Goedert will again be the No. 2 tight end for the Eagles this season, and he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. Zach Ertz is the top tight end in Philadelphia, and Goedert will get limited targets, especially since the Eagles also have Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor in the receiving corps. However, Goedert might be the best No. 2 tight end in the NFL, and all he needs is additional targets to be successful. As a rookie in 2018, Goedert had three games with at least five targets, and he scored at least 14 PPR points in each outing. Goedert is worth drafting with a late-round pick in deeper leagues this year.

