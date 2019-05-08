2019 Outlook: Dalton Schultz

2019 fantasy player outlook for Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL

Dalton Schultz will likely be the No. 3 tight end for the Cowboys this season behind Jason Witten and Blake Jarwin, and he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. As a rookie in 2018, Schultz had minimal production, and he failed to score a touchdown. He still has value in dynasty leagues since he could be the long-term answer at tight end in Dallas, but the return of Witten to the field won't help his production this season. Ignore him in all re-draft leagues this year.

