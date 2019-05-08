2019 Outlook: Dalvin Cook

The Case For: Latavius Murray is gone, Cook will be healthy entering the season, and he's been pretty great when he's gotten enough work. Maybe most importantly, the Vikings will be more run-heavy in 2019, as they were in the last month of 2018. It also seems unlikely their offensive line will be as bad as it was in 2018. Cook has legitimate top-five upside if he holds up to a workhorse role in this new attack. He's very good in the passing game and shouldn't have his touchdowns vultured now that Murray is gone. ... The Case Against: Holding up to a workhorse role is a lot to ask of a running back who has been healthy for 15 games in his first two seasons combined. Also, we're not sure his role will change that much. The Vikings drafted Alexander Mattison, who looks very much like the type of hard-nosed runner who could fill the role vacated by Murray. While the offensive line won't likely be as bad as it was in 2018, the Vikings haven't exactly done anything to make you think it will be good. There is upside with Cook in the second round, but there's significant risk as well.