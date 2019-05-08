2019 Outlook: Damien Harris

2019 fantasy player outlook for Damien Harris, RB, NE

The Patriots selected rookie running back Damien Harris in the third round of the NFL Draft from Alabama, and he should be No. 3 on New England's depth chart behind Sony Michel and James White. Harris will likely compete with Rex Burkhead for that role, but neither is expected to get consistent touches if Michel and White are healthy. At Alabama, Harris shared playing time with fellow rookie Josh Jacobs (Oakland), and Harris proved he can play on all three downs. Should Michel or White get hurt, then Harris' value would likely skyrocket in seasonal leagues. But on Draft Day in most formats, he's only worth a late-round pick. In rookie-only drafts, look for Harris to come off the board in Round 2.

