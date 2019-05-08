2019 Outlook: Damien Harris
2019 fantasy player outlook for Damien Harris, RB, NE
The Patriots selected rookie running back Damien Harris in the third round of the NFL Draft from Alabama, and he should be No. 3 on New England's depth chart behind Sony Michel and James White. Harris will likely compete with Rex Burkhead for that role, but neither is expected to get consistent touches if Michel and White are healthy. At Alabama, Harris shared playing time with fellow rookie Josh Jacobs (Oakland), and Harris proved he can play on all three downs. Should Michel or White get hurt, then Harris' value would likely skyrocket in seasonal leagues. But on Draft Day in most formats, he's only worth a late-round pick. In rookie-only drafts, look for Harris to come off the board in Round 2.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...