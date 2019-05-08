2019 Outlook: Damien Williams

The Case For: Williams started five games for the Chiefs last season, including the playoffs. In those five starts he totaled 572 yards and scored eight touchdowns. That's obviously an absurd pace, so it shouldn't be used as an expectation, but we're also talking about arguably the best offense in the league. We're also talking about a running back in an Andy Reid offense. If you look back over Reid's career, in most years you'll find either his offense produced a top-10 running back or his starting running back got hurt. There are few exceptions. From Brian Westbrook to LeSean McCoy, Jamaal Charles and Kareem Hunt. Part of that is because running backs are heavily involved in all facets of the game, but also because Reid's offenses generally lean heavily on one back. Williams' finish to 2018 made it look like he'll be the next in a long line. ... The Case Against: The Chiefs signed Carlos Hyde in the offseason, and up until December of 2018 just about everyone would have told you Hyde was a better running back than Williams. Hyde has experience as a feature back and caught 59 passes in 2017, so he can do that too. They also drafted Darwin Thompson, a smaller speed back who could supplant Williams as the passing downs back. While Reid doesn't seem to like committees, that doesn't mean Hyde or Thompson can't take the job from Williams. And it's really hard to spend a third-round pick on a running back who may still have to compete for a starting role.