2019 Outlook: Dan Bailey
2019 fantasy player outlook for Dan Bailey, K, MIN
In the past two seasons, Dan Bailey has gone from Fantasy hero to suspect placekicker. That's because his field-goal accuracy has dipped to 75 percent over his last 59 tries. He's been especially troublesome from 40-plus yards, making 12 of his last 21 (57 percent). That's icky. You should be able to do better than Bailey on Draft Day while also realizing that he'll be available off waivers if/when you need a kicker.
