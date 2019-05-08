2019 Outlook: Daniel Carlson

2019 fantasy player outlook for Daniel Carlson, K, OAK

Daniel Carlson is expected to be Oakland's kicker in 2019. He appeared in 10 games with the Raiders last season and made 16-of-17 field goals, including three from 50-plus yards, as well as all 18 of his PATs. He is not worth drafting in most leagues but could be a bye-week replacement during the season.

