2019 Outlook: Daniel Jones

2019 fantasy player outlook for Daniel Jones, QB, NYG

The Giants selected rookie quarterback Daniel Jones in the first round of the NFL Draft from Duke, and he's expected to be the heir apparent to Eli Manning when New York eventually makes a quarterback change. That could happen during the 2019 campaign, although the Giants remain committed to Manning for this year. We'll see how Manning plays during the season, but don't be surprised if Jones makes some starts this year if the Giants are out of playoff contention. We don't recommend drafting Jones in seasonal leagues, but he is someone to target with a late-round pick in rookie-only drafts. There's a good chance Jones is the starting quarterback for the Giants by 2020.

