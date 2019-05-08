2019 Outlook: Danny Amendola
2019 fantasy player outlook for Danny Amendola, WR, DET
Danny Amendola signed with Detroit this offseason, and he's expected to be the slot receiver for the Lions. The 33-year-old receiver will likely have a similar season to what he had with the Dolphins in 2018, and he scored at least 13 PPR points in four of 14 games. Detroit's top two receivers will be Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, and Amendola will have the chance to be No. 3 in terms of targets for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Amendola is only worth a late-round pick in deeper PPR leagues this season.
