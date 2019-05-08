2019 Outlook: Dante Pettis
2019 fantasy player outlook for Dante Pettis, WR, SF
The Case For: Pettis is the No. 1 WR on a team with Kyle Shanahan calling the plays and Jimmy Garoppolo throwing the football. In his final five games of his rookie season, Pettis caught 20 passes for 359 yards and scored four touchdowns. He should only get better in his second year. ... The Case Against:George Kittle is actually the No. 1 receiver on this team, and it's not close. Even during that hot finish, Pettis only averaged six targets per game. If his efficiency dips at all (it probably will) that won't be enough work to justify starting him most weeks. He also has more competition with the addition of Deebo Samuel and jalen Hurd. This team looks like it wants a committee at every position, which will make it hard for Pettis to reach his upside.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...