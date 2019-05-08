2019 Outlook: Dante Pettis

The Case For: Pettis is the No. 1 WR on a team with Kyle Shanahan calling the plays and Jimmy Garoppolo throwing the football. In his final five games of his rookie season, Pettis caught 20 passes for 359 yards and scored four touchdowns. He should only get better in his second year. ... The Case Against:George Kittle is actually the No. 1 receiver on this team, and it's not close. Even during that hot finish, Pettis only averaged six targets per game. If his efficiency dips at all (it probably will) that won't be enough work to justify starting him most weeks. He also has more competition with the addition of Deebo Samuel and jalen Hurd. This team looks like it wants a committee at every position, which will make it hard for Pettis to reach his upside.