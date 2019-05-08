2019 Outlook: Darius Jackson
2019 fantasy player outlook for Darius Jackson, RB, DAL
Darius Jackson could open the season as the No. 2 running back for the Cowboys, which would make him valuable as a handcuff option for Ezekiel Elliott. But first he has to prove he deserves the job ahead of two rookies in Tony Pollard and Mike Weber. We'll see what happens in training camp, but Jackson should have the edge for the job. It would be a big step up for Jackson, who has six carries for 16 yards and no catches in three NFL seasons. Keep an eye on Jackson's role in training camp, and we'll see if he's No. 2 on the depth chart behind Elliott. At best, he'll be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues, especially if you draft Elliott in Round 1.
