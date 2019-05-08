2019 Outlook: Darius Slayton

The Giants selected rookie receiver Darius Slayton in the fifth round of the NFL Draft from Auburn, and he will compete to be the No. 3 receiver in New York this year behind Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate. Slayton's competition will come from Corey Coleman, Cody Latimer and Bennie Fowler. While we don't expect Slayton to win that job, he's worth keeping an eye on in training camp. Don't plan on drafting Slayton in most seasonal leagues, and he's only worth a late-round flier in rookie-only drafts.

