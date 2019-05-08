2019 Outlook: Darrel Williams

2019 fantasy player outlook for Darrel Williams , RB, KC

Darrel Williamswill compete for a roster spot with the Chiefs this season, and he could be the No. 3 running back for the team behind Damien Williams and Carlos Hyde. Darrel Williams' main competition for the No. 3 job will likely come from rookie Darwin Thompson, and we expect Thompson to win that job. But if Williams is No. 3 on the depth chart, it would take Damien Williams and Hyde getting hurt, as well as the coaching staff trusting Darrel Williams with a heavy workload, for Fantasy owners to consider him a starting option. Ignore him in all formats on Draft Day.

