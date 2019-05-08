2019 Outlook: Darrel Williams
2019 fantasy player outlook for Darrel Williams , RB, KC
Darrel Williamswill compete for a roster spot with the Chiefs this season, and he could be the No. 3 running back for the team behind Damien Williams and Carlos Hyde. Darrel Williams' main competition for the No. 3 job will likely come from rookie Darwin Thompson, and we expect Thompson to win that job. But if Williams is No. 3 on the depth chart, it would take Damien Williams and Hyde getting hurt, as well as the coaching staff trusting Darrel Williams with a heavy workload, for Fantasy owners to consider him a starting option. Ignore him in all formats on Draft Day.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...