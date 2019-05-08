2019 Outlook: Darrell Henderson

The Rams selected rookie running back Darrell Henderson in the third round of the NFL Draft from Memphis, and he's expected to be No. 2 on the depth chart behind Todd Gurley. That should make him a popular Fantasy option given the concerns about Gurley's knee following the end of last season. Gurley missed two games at the end of the regular season in 2018 and then struggled in the playoffs, and reports surfaced that his knee could be a long-term problem. After drafting Henderson, Rams coach Sean McVay said the team could use more two-back formations this year, with Henderson competing with Malcolm Brown for that secondary role. We expect Henderson to win the job, and he's someone to consider as a sleeper with a mid-round pick in seasonal leagues. And obviously his value would skyrocket if Gurley missed any time due to injury. In rookie-only drafts, Henderson should be selected early in Round 2.