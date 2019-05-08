2019 Outlook: Darren Waller
2019 fantasy player outlook for Darren Waller, TE, OAK
Darren Waller could be a name to remember come Draft Day if he opens the season as the starting tight end for the Raiders. With Jared Cook (New Orleans) gone, coach Jon Gruden said Waller has the "chance of a lifetime" to earn the starting job. His main competition could be blocking tight ends in Lee Smith and Derek Carrier, as well as rookie Foster Moreau, but Waller has a higher ceiling as a receiver. Waller is a converted college wide receiver from Georgia Tech who ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the 2015 NFL Combine before Baltimore selected him in the sixth round. He only has 18 receptions in 22 NFL appearances, but this could be his chance for a bigger role. Keep an eye on what the Raiders do at tight end, and Waller could be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues.
