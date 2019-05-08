2019 Outlook: Darwin Thompson

2019 fantasy player outlook for Darwin Thompson, RB, KC

Keep an eye on Darwin Thompson in training camp because the rookie from Utah State could be a sleeper in all leagues this year. Kansas City selected Thompson in the sixth round of the NFL Draft from Utah State, and he could end up with a prominent role for the Chiefs this season. Damien Williams and Carlos Hyde will open as the top two running backs on the depth chart, but neither is a lock to keep the job for 16 games. If the Chiefs can trust Thompson then he could be someone Fantasy players should covet given coach Andy Reid's track record with running backs. We recommend drafting Thompson with a late-round pick in all formats now, but his outlook could improve with a strong training camp. And in rookie-only drafts, plan on taking Thompson with a pick in Round 3.

