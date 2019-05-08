2019 Outlook: Davante Adams
2019 fantasy player outlook for Davante Adams, WR, GB
The Case For: Adams has scored double-digit touchdowns each of the past three seasons but he took a massive step forward in 2018. For the first time in his career he got a full season of No. 1 workload with Aaron Rodgers under center and he looked every bit the part. Not only did the Packers not add any competition for targets, they actually let Randall Cobb walk. Adams should be amongst the league leaders in every receiving category including Fantasy points. He has an excellent argument for the No. 1 receiver overall and will be taken in the first round of most drafts. ... The Case Against: Adams averaged almost 30 yards per game more than he ever has in his career. He also posted a career-high catch rate. It's possible we see small regression in both areas. We also don't know exactly what the new offense is going to look like in Green Bay with its new coaching staff. It would be hard to see a downgrade in overall offensive efficiency from the past regime, but it's certainly possible the Packers don't plan on giving 170 targets to their No. 1 receiver. Adams is a safe bet to be a top-10 receiver in 2019, but you'll have to take him in the top three or four to get him.
