2019 Outlook: David Johnson

The Case For: The Cardinals are trying to move in the right direction and provide David Johnson with more help. Kliff Kingsbury will bring a modern offense to the team, the offensive line will be better (though maybe short of good), and they selected Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. And it's probably worth mentioning that in a down year last year, Johnson was a top-10 running back in both formats. He's a threat in both aspects of the game and should be the focal point of the Cardinals new offense. ... The Case Against: David Johnson's 2018 provides the case against looking at season-ending ranks. Yes, he finished top-10 in both formats. He also had seven games with fewer than 50 rushing yards and 10 games with fewer than 75 total yards. His best trait in 2018 was the fact that he stayed healthy for 16 games, which, of course, was not something he did in 2016 or 2017. The Cardinals are still likely to be a bad team and the offensive line will still be below average. It's hard to imagine an efficient season from Johnson, so he'll need another 300 touches and another year of good health to justify his ADP. With Kingsbury, Murray and the two receivers the Cardinals drafted, 300 touches doesn't seem near as likely as it once did.