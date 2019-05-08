2019 Outlook: David Montgomery

2019 fantasy player outlook for David Montgomery, RB, CHI

The Case For: Jordan Howard has 250 carries in 2018 and Montgomery should slide right into that role. What he has on Howard is a more complete game, with good chops in the receiving game. This will allow the Bears to be less predictable on offense and should help keep Montgomery on the field.. ... The Case Against: Montgomery's ability in the passing game may not matter since he's sharing a backfield with Cohen. Also, Cohen isn't the only back he's sharing with. The Bears signed Mike Davis in the offseason and Davis has a lot of the same positive qualities as Montgomery. There's no guarantee Montgomery is dominating early-down touches to start the season.

