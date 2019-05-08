2019 Outlook: David Moore
2019 fantasy player outlook for David Moore, WR, SEA
David Moore could be a potential starter in Seattle this season if Doug Baldwin decides to retire, and Moore could be someone to draft with a late-round pick in deeper Fantasy leagues. Tyler Lockett will definitely start for the Seahawks, but behind him are several question marks if Baldwin doesn't play. Rookies D.K. Metcalf and Gary Jennings are expected to play a role, along with Jaron Brown, but don't be surprised if Moore gets plenty of targets from Russell Wilson this year. He was one of the top reserve receivers for the Seahawks last year, but he managed just four games with double digits in PPR points. That should change if he earns the starting spot opposite Lockett in training camp.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...