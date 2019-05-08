2019 Outlook: David Moore

David Moore could be a potential starter in Seattle this season if Doug Baldwin decides to retire, and Moore could be someone to draft with a late-round pick in deeper Fantasy leagues. Tyler Lockett will definitely start for the Seahawks, but behind him are several question marks if Baldwin doesn't play. Rookies D.K. Metcalf and Gary Jennings are expected to play a role, along with Jaron Brown, but don't be surprised if Moore gets plenty of targets from Russell Wilson this year. He was one of the top reserve receivers for the Seahawks last year, but he managed just four games with double digits in PPR points. That should change if he earns the starting spot opposite Lockett in training camp.

