2019 Outlook: David Njoku
2019 fantasy player outlook for David Njoku, TE, CLE
In two seasons, David Njoku has two games with over 70 yards receiving. Don't expect him to come up with more now that Odell Beckham is part of the Browns offense. Njoku remains an intriguing talent thanks to his huge size, but he's still not quite as involved in the offense as we hoped. At least he's involved in the end zone, where he's scored four times in each of his first two years. Despite his heaps of potential, the Browns' evolved offense combined with Njoku's touchdown-or-bust nature makes him a risky pick until you get to the 10th round on Draft Day. Jared Cook and Chris Herndon are better choices.
