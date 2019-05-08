2019 Outlook: Dawson Knox

2019 fantasy player outlook for Dawson Knox, TE, BUF

The Bills selected rookie tight end Dawson Knox in the third round of the NFL Draft from Ole Miss, and he will likely be No. 2 on the roster behind Tyler Kroft. Knox could emerge as a playmaker for Buffalo right away, but we don't recommend drafting him in most seasonal leagues. Still, keep an eye on his production, and he could be worth a waiver-wire addition during the year. In rookie-only drafts, we like Knox with a late-round flier.

Our Latest Stories