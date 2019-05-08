2019 Outlook: DeAndre Hopkins

The Case For: Over the past two seasons only Julio Jones has more yards than Hopkins. Only Michael Thomas has more catches. No receiver has more touchdowns or Fantasy points. Hopkins is a remarkable player who just set the record for the most catches in one season without a single drop. He has a talented young quarterback in Deshaun Watson and gets a huge percentage of his team's targets. If you're in the back half of the draft and Hopkins is still there, you should consider yourself lucky. ... The Case Against: The Texans enter 2019 with a couple of talented receivers other than Hopkins in Keke Coutee and Will Fuller. Neither has yet shown the ability to stay healthy in the NFL, but if they do it could put a small dent in Hopkins' target rate. That could be enough to knock him from his perch as the No. 1 receiver in Fantasy Football. The other concern is less likely, but could hurt Hopkins more. Watson's style as a quarterback and the Texans' terrible offensive line increase his injury risk. The team's backups are A.J. McCarron and Joe Webb. We've seen Hopkins succeed with some bad quarterbacks, but those two could make it very difficult for him to justify a first-round pick.