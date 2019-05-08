2019 Outlook: Deandre Washington
2019 fantasy player outlook for Deandre Washington, RB, OAK
DeAndre Washington will compete to be a reserve running back in Oakland this year, but he's likely No. 4 on the depth chart heading into training camp. The addition of rookie Josh Jacobs should hurt Washington, who is likely also behind Doug Martin and Jalen Richard. And we'll see if Chris Warren moves ahead of Washington as well. In 2018, Washington was a relative afterthought for the Raiders and combined for just seven PPR points in 10 games on the season (he missed the first six games due to a knee injury). Keep an eye on Washington's role, but he's not worth drafting in most formats.
