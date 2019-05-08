2019 Outlook: De'Anthony Thomas

2019 fantasy player outlook for De'Anthony Thomas, WR, KC

At the time of publication, De'Anthony Thomas remains a free agent, and he will look to sign somewhere as a reserve receiver and kick returner. Even if he lands with a team prior to the season, the 26-year-old Thomas will have a hard time being Fantasy relevant in 2019. He only appeared in five games with the Chiefs in 2018 because of a broken leg. And in January, he was arrested in Missouri on suspicion of marijuana possession. Keep an eye on his future destination but ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

