2019 Outlook: Dede Westbrook

2019 fantasy player outlook for Dede Westbrook, WR, JAC

The Case For: Westbrook is the most talented receiver in Jacksonville, and this passing game got a major upgrade in the offseason. For starters, new offensive coordinator John DeFelippo actually wants to throw the football. Maybe more importantly, new quarterback Nick Foles is actually capable. Westbrook has top-20 upside in the new offense if he bonds quickly with Foles. ... The Case Against: DeFilippo was fired by the Vikings before the Jaguars hired him. And are we really upgrading a receiver because of Nick Foles? This is still a run-first team with a below-average quarterback. No one receiver is going to get enough targets to be a difference-maker.

