2019 Outlook: Deebo Samuel

The 49ers selected rookie receiver Deebo Samuel in the second round of the NFL Draft from South Carolina, and he's expected to compete for a starting job right away. Samuel will compete with Marquise Goodwin to be the starter opposite Dante Pettis, but Samuel should be one of the top three receivers for the 49ers this season even if he doesn't start. With Jimmy Garoppolo coming back from last year's torn ACL, this passing game should have the chance to improve in a big way, with Samuel playing a prominent role. Now, obviously, George Kittle will also be a focal point, as will the running backs out of the backfield. But don't be surprised if Samuel is the best wide receiver in San Francisco this season or just behind Pettis. And he could be the best rookie receiver in 2019 given his clear path to targets in the 49ers' offense. He's worth a late-round pick in seasonal leagues and a potential first-round pick in rookie-only drafts.