2019 Outlook: Delanie Walker
2019 fantasy player outlook for Delanie Walker, TE, TEN
Delanie Walked is aiming to bounce back from a broken ankle suffered in Week 1 of last season, but Fantasy managers are hoping for him to bounce back to his form from 2017. That's when Walker collected seven touchdowns and 800 yards on 65 catches, good enough to make him the No. 6 tight end in non-PPR (No. 4 in PPR). Walker's rehab kept him off the field during team OTAs and figures to render the 35-year-old limited through the early days of training camp. However, it's been proven that he's one of Marcus Mariota's go-to targets, so if the reports are good and he looks fine during the preseason, Fantasy managers will chance a late-round pick on Walker.
