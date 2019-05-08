2019 Outlook: Demarcus Robinson
2019 fantasy player outlook for Demarcus Robinson, WR, KC
Demarcus Robinson could be the No. 2 receiver for the Chiefs this season behind Sammy Watkins. With Tyreek Hill dealing with a likely suspension (nothing has been determined with his status at the time of publication), Kansas City might need Robinson to step up this season, which could benefit Fantasy players. He will likely compete for playing time and targets opposite Watkins with rookie Mecole Hardman, but Robinson should see an increase in targets this season if Hill is out as expected. Keep an eye on Robinson's role in training camp, and he could be worth a late-round flier in all formats. Just keep in mind that he has four career touchdowns in three seasons, and in 2018, he only had one game with more than four targets.
