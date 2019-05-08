2019 Outlook: Demaryius Thomas

2019 fantasy player outlook for Demaryius Thomas, WR, NE

Here's Demaryius Thomas' last six months: A trade-deadline deal; a wrist injury; a torn Achilles. Then he became a free agent, and then a car accident led to an arrest. The 31-year-old Thomas will have to fully recover from his Achilles injury before a team takes a chance on him. Until that happens, Fantasy managers shouldn't bother drafting or rostering him.

