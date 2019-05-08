2019 Outlook: Demetrius Harris

2019 fantasy player outlook for Demetrius Harris, TE, CLE

Demetrius Harris signed with the Browns this offseason, and he's expected to be the No. 2 tight end behind David Njoku. With all the weapons in Cleveland (Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Njoku, Antonio Callaway and quality running backs out of the backfield), it's doubtful Harris will make much of an impact on Fantasy rosters. He also has never had more than 18 catches, 225 yards or three touchdowns in any of his previous five seasons in Kansas City. Ignore him in most leagues on Draft Day.

