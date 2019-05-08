2019 Outlook: Demetrius Harris
2019 fantasy player outlook for Demetrius Harris, TE, CLE
Demetrius Harris signed with the Browns this offseason, and he's expected to be the No. 2 tight end behind David Njoku. With all the weapons in Cleveland (Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Njoku, Antonio Callaway and quality running backs out of the backfield), it's doubtful Harris will make much of an impact on Fantasy rosters. He also has never had more than 18 catches, 225 yards or three touchdowns in any of his previous five seasons in Kansas City. Ignore him in most leagues on Draft Day.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...