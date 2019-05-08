2019 Outlook: Deon Cain

2019 fantasy player outlook for Deon Cain, WR, IND

Deon Cain is aiming for a roster spot, and potentially some decent playing time. The second-year receiver dazzled in training camp before tearing his ACL in his first preseason game. For now, he's someone to hold on to in long-term leagues, but if he has another good camp and preseason, we could see Cain push for meaningful snaps. At that point, he might be worth adding in deeper seasonal leagues.

