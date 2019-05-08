2019 Outlook: Derek Carrier

2019 fantasy player outlook for Derek Carrier, TE, OAK

Derek Carrier is expected to again be a reserve tight end for the Raiders this season. Even with Jared Cook (New Orleans) gone, don't expect Carrier to have an increased role in the passing game, although he's a solid blocking tight end. In his first season with the Raiders in 2018, Carrier had just two games with more than one PPR point. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

