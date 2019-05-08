2019 Outlook: Derrick Henry

The Case For: Do you remember what Derrick Henry did in the last four games of the season? He ran for 585 yards and seven touchdowns. In four games. The Titans messed around with a committee approach for far too long last year, but they found what worked late in the season, and I expect them to pound the rock in 2019. Henry should be a workhorse back in an offense built to run. He won't match the pace he had at the end of 2018, but he will have the best year of his career. ... The Case Against: How much should four games matter in the context of a full season? Because it wasn't just that Henry didn't get the ball enough early in the year. He was also pretty bad. That's not to say he is bad, he's a talented back. But placing too much weight on those last four games could cause you to take Henry way too early. This is especially true considering the unknowns surrounding the Titans offense, including offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. One other knock against Henry is his PPR value. He didn't catch more the two passes in any game last year and has never caught more than 15 passes in a full season.