2019 Outlook: Derrius Guice

The Case For: It was just a year ago when Guice was viewed as the second best running back in his draft class. His recovery from his torn ACL has gone well and he should have plenty of time before the start of the season to get ready. Washington's defense could be good enough for a run-heavy attack to work, and with their roster it's probably the only chance for success. ... The Case Against: Washington re-signed Adrian Peterson, drafted Bryce Love, and still has Chris Thompson, so it sure seems like the Redskins are going to have a committee in 2019. They're also going to have almost no passing game, which will mean a lot of eight-man boxes for the running backs to navigate. Guice is still a strong hold in Dynasty, but we may have to wait one more year to see him truly break out.