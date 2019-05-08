2019 Outlook: Desean Jackson

The Eagles hope a familiar face will give them the deep-threat receiver they've sorely needed. DeSean Jackson is back after spending three years with the Redskins and two with the Buccaneers, totaling 21 touchdowns in 66 games with a 17.8 yard receiving average. Despite being 32 years old to begin this season, Jackson remains one of the NFL's fastest receivers and should be a quality option for quarterback Carson Wentz, who ranked among the league's better deep-ball passers in 2017 and 2018. Philadelphia has also been one of the most pass-happy teams since Doug Pederson took over the play-calling, which should give Jackson a shot at over 100 targets. If that comes to pass, Jackson could put up another 1,000-yard campaign since he's averaged over 10 yards per target in five of his last six seasons. He hasn't played 16 games since 2013 (with Philly) and has been on the field for 14 or fewer games three times in the past four seasons, so the injury risk is real. He's also seen his catch rate dip below 60 percent over the past two years with the Bucs. But those negatives aren't steep enough to keep Jackson from being a speculative pick in Round 9 in all formats as a quality bench receiver with potential to grow into a boom-or-bust starter.