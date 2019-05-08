2019 Outlook: Deshaun Watson
2019 fantasy player outlook for Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU
The Case For: If you play in a four-point per pass touchdown league, you should definitely consider making Watson your quarterback. He's the rare quarterback who can help you with his legs but still puts up very good passing numbers. If the offensive line is better and his trio of young receivers stays healthy, Watson could challenge for No. 1 overall in this format. ... The Case Against: The offensive line was terrible in 2018, and Watson runs so much that you have to be worried about another injury. Also, Will Fuller and Keke Coutee have given us no reason to believe they'll both be able to stay healthy, so that upside may not be realistic.
