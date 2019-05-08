2019 Outlook: Deshone Kizer

2019 fantasy player outlook for Deshone Kizer, QB, GB

DeShone Kizer is the backup quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. You know what that means - if Rodgers gets hurt, Kizer will take over the Packers offense. You might consider him off waivers at that point but we've seen enough of Kizer to know he's not even half as good as Rodgers. No one's drafting him.

Our Latest Stories