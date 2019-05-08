2019 Outlook: Devante Parker
2019 fantasy player outlook for Devante Parker, WR, MIA
In a surprise move, DeVante Parker stayed in Miami this season. And hopefully a fresh start under new coach Brian Flores will help his production. The former first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft has been a bust thus far in four seasons, but he's still expected to be a key part of the Dolphins receiving corps. And the addition of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who isn't afraid of taking chances with the ball, could benefit Parker, probably more than if Josh Rosen wins the job. Parker has to prove he can stay healthy -- he's never played 16 games in a season yet -- and also show he deserves more targets than Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson. But Parker still has talent, so he's worth a late-round pick in deeper leagues, especially if he has a good training camp.
