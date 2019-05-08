2019 Outlook: Devin Singletary

2019 fantasy player outlook for Devin Singletary, RB, BUF

The Bills selected running back Devin Singletary in the third round of the NFL Draft from FAU, and he will compete for the backup role behind LeSean McCoy right away. Buffalo also has Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon on the roster, but Singletary should be given the best chance to play behind McCoy - and possibly in tandem. He looks like a McCoy clone, and he could be the eventual starter for the Bills in 2020. We recommend drafting Singletary with a late-round pick in all seasonal leagues this year, and he's a second-round choice in all rookie-only drafts for dynasty formats.

