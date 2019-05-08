2019 Outlook: Devine Ozigbo

2019 fantasy player outlook for Devine Ozigbo, RB, NO

Undrafted running back Devine Ozigbo is on the Fantasy radar because the Saints signed him. He's also not a bad player - he broke out at Nebraska in 2018, averaging a sick 7.0 yards per rush and 8.8 yards per catch with 12 rushing scores. Ozigbo has the size you love in a running back with good acceleration and toughness. He just doesn't sprint past defenders and isn't at his best between the tackles. He's a sneaky final-round developmental project in all long-term formats.

