2019 Outlook: Devine Ozigbo
2019 fantasy player outlook for Devine Ozigbo, RB, NO
Undrafted running back Devine Ozigbo is on the Fantasy radar because the Saints signed him. He's also not a bad player - he broke out at Nebraska in 2018, averaging a sick 7.0 yards per rush and 8.8 yards per catch with 12 rushing scores. Ozigbo has the size you love in a running back with good acceleration and toughness. He just doesn't sprint past defenders and isn't at his best between the tackles. He's a sneaky final-round developmental project in all long-term formats.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...