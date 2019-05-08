2019 Outlook: Devontae Booker

2019 fantasy player outlook for Devontae Booker, RB, DEN

Devontae Booker is once again expected to be the No. 3 running back in Denver behind Phillip Lindsday and Royce Freeman, and he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. In 2018, Booker scored double digits in PPR points just twice, and he only had three games with double digits in touches. Unless Lindsay and Freeman get hurt, Booker won't get the chance to be a significant contributor for Fantasy players. Ignore him on Draft Day in most formats.

