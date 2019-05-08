2019 Outlook: Dexter Williams
2019 fantasy player outlook for Dexter Williams, RB, GB
Dexter Williams has a chance to be a good running back as part of a tandem but might not be powerful enough to be a featured back on the Packers. Better in space than between the tackles, Williams boasts good vision, patience, change-of-direction and a second gear for acceleration. He needs to work on not running upright and breaking tackles, and he must also prove he can catch the ball smoothly and block effectively. Williams should open training camp third on the Packers depth chart and could move to second if Jamaal Williams doesn't improve in his third year. The only people drafting Williams are in long-term formats with a middle- to late-round pick.
