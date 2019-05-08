2019 Outlook: Dez Bryant
2019 fantasy player outlook for Dez Bryant, WR, NO
Throw up the X! That's what you might as well do on your draft board if you pick Dez Bryant this summer because it's highly unlikely he will be ready to play after tearing his Achilles in a Saints practice last November. Once an elite Fantasy receiver, Bryant just doesn't have the juice or the health to pull off a comeback, especially after compiling a 50 percent catch rate and 53.6 yards per game from 2015 through 2017. Wish for someone else in your league to waste a roster spot on him.
