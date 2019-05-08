2019 Outlook: Dillon Mitchell

2019 fantasy player outlook for Dillon Mitchell, WR, MIN

Dillon Mitchell caught 75 passes for 1,184 yards and 10 touchdowns in his breakout 2018 campaign for Oregon. He's got nice speed but is raw as a route-runner and doesn't have much bulk on his frame. The Vikings have plenty of time to develop Mitchell given the other receivers on their roster. That means it's unlikely we'll see Mitchell put up strong Fantasy numbers for a while. You could do better with a late-round pick.

