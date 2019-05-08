2019 Outlook: Dion Lewis

2019 fantasy player outlook for Dion Lewis, RB, TEN

Dion Lewis will be the complementary back to Derrick Henry in the Titans' run-first offense. It's the same role he had last year and he finished with 59 catches, 917 total yards and two touchdowns. That was good enough to finish as a No. 3 running back in PPR and a No. 4 rusher in non-PPR. As bench-worthy running backs go, Lewis is OK with a very late pick, but his playing time isn't expected to increase unless starter Derrick Henry struggles.

